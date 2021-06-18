Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,166,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $19.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,508.13. The stock had a trading volume of 51,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,374.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,543.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

