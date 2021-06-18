Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,716,191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 411,245 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.62% of salesforce.com worth $1,211,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,406,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $226.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,353,980.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $173,407.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 948,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,748,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,713,672 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

