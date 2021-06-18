Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 101,989 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,102,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.17% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $1,961,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

NYSE MMC traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.41. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

