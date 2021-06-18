Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 135,067 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,879,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,067 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.36% of Duke Energy worth $2,498,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.16. 84,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,832. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

