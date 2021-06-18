Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 184,745 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,655,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 184,745 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for approximately 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.69% of Cigna worth $3,059,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,137,000 after acquiring an additional 122,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,073. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.37.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.