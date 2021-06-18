Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 229,603 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,382,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 229,603 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.56% of Union Pacific worth $2,288,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.71. The stock had a trading volume of 63,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,245. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $162.13 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

