Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 27,322 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,909,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.34% of Lam Research worth $1,136,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.95.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $26.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $613.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,619. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

