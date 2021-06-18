Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 403,839 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,864,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,839 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $4,579,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.81. 225,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728,417. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $428.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

