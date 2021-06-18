Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 458,936 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,140,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 458,936 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $2,691,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 319.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 87.4% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 12,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 397,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,865,000 after buying an additional 38,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.83. The stock had a trading volume of 86,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

