Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 499,179 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,340,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 499,179 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.71% of Oracle worth $1,427,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Oracle stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 396,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547,257. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

