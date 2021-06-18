Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 575,309 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,967,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 575,309 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.24% of Analog Devices worth $1,855,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,175,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,140. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

ADI stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $168.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

