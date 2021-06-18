Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $32.62

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.62, but opened at $31.28. Matador Resources shares last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 11,516 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.