Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.17. 7,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 512,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

