Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,732 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.88% of Maxar Technologies worth $51,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAXR stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.