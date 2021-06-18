Maxcoin Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $377,621.52 and $47.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,087.31 or 0.99871701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00034865 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00431432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00325257 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.15 or 0.00775318 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00075376 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003382 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

