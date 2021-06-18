McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MKC opened at $87.54 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

