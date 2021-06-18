McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Reduced by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.0% of Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 301,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,988 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 337,141 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $75,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 86,781 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 129,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 534.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 25,158 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.36.

MCD stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $230.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,468. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

