Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,255,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,918.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $902,384.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at $32,642,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 382,079 shares of company stock worth $10,946,475. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Medallia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Medallia by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,959 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Medallia by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.84. Medallia has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

