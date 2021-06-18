Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.75. 40,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,602. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$2.80 and a 1 year high of C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.28.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

