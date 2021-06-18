MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $78,214.12 and $2.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001283 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 123.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

