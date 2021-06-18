MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) fell 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 3,413,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 7,859,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MedMen Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get MedMen Enterprises alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30.

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.