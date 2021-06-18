Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,553,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $183,561,000 after buying an additional 94,087 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 232,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,451,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,204. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.58. The company had a trading volume of 44,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,295. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

