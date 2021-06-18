MEET.ONE Hits Market Cap of $630,942.11 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $630,942.11 and approximately $8,423.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 72.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00059641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00136004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00182920 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.50 or 0.00880436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,505.61 or 1.00032886 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

