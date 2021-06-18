Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $1,422.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00431432 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003868 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00017800 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.12 or 0.01035384 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

