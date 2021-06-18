Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.40. 354,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,993,839. The company has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

