Mercury Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $7,327.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00059510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00134767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00184580 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,079.96 or 1.00097356 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00863293 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.