Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.76

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 36233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,407 shares of company stock valued at $266,654. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

About Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.