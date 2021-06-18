Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Up 4%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66. 196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 456,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on MESO. Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 3.45.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. Analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

