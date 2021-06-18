Metadium (META) One Day Volume Hits $541,021.00

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. Metadium has a market cap of $78.57 million and approximately $541,021.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.60 or 0.00733938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00043473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00083509 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium (META) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

