MetaHash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $934,268.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $31.70 million and approximately $934,268.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00057841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00135144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00180334 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.49 or 0.00874308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,591.23 or 0.99899949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,784,821,829 coins and its circulating supply is 2,615,338,548 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.