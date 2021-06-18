MetaMorph (METM) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One MetaMorph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $195,895.65 and approximately $1,003.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.64 or 0.00738372 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00083252 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.