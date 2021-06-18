Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the May 13th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

METX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,116,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,927. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $104.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -2.34.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

