MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.68. 445,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,534. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

