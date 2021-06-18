Metronome (MET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $80,336.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $36.79 million and $80,336.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $3.11 or 0.00008763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00059228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00136431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00183502 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.95 or 0.00868887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,547.25 or 1.00298404 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,133,975 coins and its circulating supply is 11,847,601 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

