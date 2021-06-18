M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 225.60 ($2.95).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get M&G alerts:

In related news, insider John W. Foley sold 377,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £785,289.44 ($1,025,985.68). Also, insider Clive Adamson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 243.90 ($3.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The firm has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 229.38.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.