MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Up 17.8% in May

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,590,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 16,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,255,000 after buying an additional 985,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after buying an additional 7,416,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,409,000 after purchasing an additional 299,464 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,826,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,888. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

