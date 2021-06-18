MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.08% of MGM Growth Properties worth $103,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after buying an additional 1,104,642 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after buying an additional 1,048,356 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $14,757,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $13,906,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.61%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.