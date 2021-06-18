MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325,253 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of MGM Growth Properties worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,461,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,159,000 after acquiring an additional 396,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,840,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,356 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

NYSE MGP opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.61%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

