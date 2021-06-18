MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Stake Lifted by NexWave Capital Partners LLC

NexWave Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties comprises approximately 3.8% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NexWave Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of MGM Growth Properties worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,461,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,159,000 after buying an additional 396,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,186,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,929,000 after purchasing an additional 635,265 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,621,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,499,000 after purchasing an additional 75,392 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,356 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGP. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.69. 23,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.61%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

