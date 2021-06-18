MIB Coin (MIB) Market Capitalization Tops $640,597.23

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $640,597.23 and approximately $398.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000165 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 416,430,196 coins and its circulating supply is 139,128,268 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

