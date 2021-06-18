Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by Cleveland Research to “Neutral”

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.70. 565,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,636,373. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 165,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.