Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Miller Industries worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $854,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLR opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $47.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

