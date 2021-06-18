Minereum (MNE) Trading Up 50% Over Last 7 Days

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $45,304.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00058568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.33 or 0.00724620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00082794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00042348 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,486,944 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.