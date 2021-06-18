MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) traded up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.24. 2,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 855,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $875,977,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,598,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,562,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $121,394,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

