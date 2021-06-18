Minter Network (BIP) Trading 21.1% Lower This Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $26.09 million and approximately $49,280.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00137242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00183066 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,299,315,485 coins and its circulating supply is 4,094,105,918 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

