MIR COIN (MIR) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.47 Million

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and $35,268.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00137176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00183242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.56 or 0.00871945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,209.99 or 0.99737940 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

