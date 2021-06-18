Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 424,915 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,797,667 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 424,915 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.89% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $48,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,399,000 after buying an additional 2,715,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after buying an additional 1,776,180 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,716,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,483,000 after buying an additional 1,575,098 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 733,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $6,832,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

