Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 383,388 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.09% of Mimecast worth $54,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Mimecast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mimecast by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mimecast by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 21,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,099,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,142. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mimecast stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MIME shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

