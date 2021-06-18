Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1,915.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,406 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Trane Technologies worth $69,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

