Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 20,654 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of DexCom worth $60,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DexCom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,013,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $364,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $412.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total transaction of $388,968.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,317 shares of company stock worth $20,044,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

